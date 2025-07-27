Delhi Man, 42, Kills Colleague For Refusing Loan, Dumps Body In Tank: Cops

A 42-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death at a farmhouse in Chhattarpur by his colleague after he refused to lend him Rs 10,000, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Chandra Prakash (47), who worked as a driver at the same farmhouse, was arrested from Palam in southwest Delhi, he said.

According to the police, a missing person report for an individual named Sita Ram, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was filed at the Mehrauli Police Station on July 26.

"Sita Ram had been a domestic worker at a private farmhouse in Chhattarpur for the past 10 years and was staying alone at the premises because the owner was out of town," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said in a statement.

The authorities were alerted when domestic staff discovered that the main doors of the farmhouse were open and Sita Ram was missing.

Upon receiving the complaint, a team from the Mehrauli Police Station initiated a search operation. During this search, his body was found in the septic tank located within the farmhouse, said the DCP.

Crime and forensic teams were called to the scene immediately, and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

"Based on initial findings, a case was registered on Sunday under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 238(a) (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Mehrauli," said the officer.

The investigation team began analysing CCTV footage, mobile data records, and statements from other workers.

During this process, it was noted that Chandra Prakash, who had been the farmhouse owner's driver for the past seven years, was missing from the area.

"Using technical surveillance and tips from local sources, police tracked Chandra Prakash's location to Palam in Delhi, where he was apprehended," said the officer.

Upon sustained interrogation, Chandra Prakash confessed to the crime.

"He disclosed that he had requested Rs 10,000 from Sita Ram, but when the latter refused, a heated argument broke out between the two. In a fit of rage, he picked up a hammer and struck Sita Ram on the head, killing him," said the officer, adding that to hide the crime, the accused dumped the body into the septic tank and fled the scene.

The murder weapon was recovered from the premises based on Chandra Prakash's disclosure, and further investigation is ongoing to determine if anyone else was involved or had prior knowledge of the incident.

Chandra Prakash, originally from Pantgaon village in Almora district, Uttarakhand, resided in Chhattarpur and worked at the farmhouse.

Recalling Sita Ram as a helpful man with a good nature, several locals expressed their shock at his death.

"I work in another farmhouse and I have known Sita Ram for the last two years. He was a good man and was very helpful," a local worker said.

He also alleged that Chandra Prakash initially informed the farmhouse owner about Sita Ram's disappearance, which prompted the owner to notify the police.

Several other workers near the farmhouse demanded strict action against the accused.

