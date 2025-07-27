Tata Consultancy Services, India's Largest IT Services Provider, To Cut 12,000 Jobs

India's largest IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services will reduce its workforce by 2 per cent in its 2026 financial year, primarily affecting middle and senior management, the company said on Sunday.

The company is retraining and redeploying staff as it enters new markets, invests in new technology and deploys AI, but about 12,200 jobs will be cut as part of the process, it said.

"This transition is being planned with due care to ensure there is no impact on service delivery to our clients," the company added.

India's $283 billion IT sector has had to contend with clients holding back non-essential technology spending because of weak demand, persistent inflation and lingering uncertainty over US trade policies.

TCS Chief Executive K Krithivasan said this month that there were delays in client decision-making and project starts.



