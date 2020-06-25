Centre Sticks To Stand After Delhi Says No Quarantine Facility Visit

Coronavirus: Home Ministry said positives must go to quarantine facilities for assessment.

The differences between the Delhi government and the Centre continues over the protocol for coronavirus patients, with the home ministry standing by the decision taken at a meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah on June 21, which was also attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A tweet from the home ministry spokesperson read: "Today's SDMA decision on home isolation of COVID-19 positive patients in Delhi is a reaffirmation of the decision taken at the meeting held by Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah on 21st June and communicated to Delhi Govt on 22.06.20".

Earlier today, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that the Centre's order regarding the mandatory visit to COVID-19 care centres by people who test positive has been withdrawn.

The Union Home Ministry, however, clarified that decision made at the June 21 meeting -- that everyone who tests positive for coronavirus must be immediately examined at a quarantine Centre - stands.

At the meeting, the Centre had said that whether the positive person will be quarantined at home or a COVID-19 care centre, will be decided through a clinical assessment at quarantine centres and visits to the residence of the patient.

It was also decided that patients who do not show too many symptoms, and have a house with a minimum of two rooms with separate toilets, will be allowed to go on home quarantine.



"In other cases, the person will be shifted to COVID care centre/hospital. Persons having any co-morbidities like hypertension, diabetes, renal diseases etc. would be shifted to COVID care center/hospital," the ministry had said in its circular.

But the Delhi government had argued that such a system would put too much pressure on the health infrastructure. Advocating a return to its old system in which a government team visited the patients at their homes to evaluate their condition, check the facilities and decide whether they should be moved to coronavirus care centre or home quarantine, the government had written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Today, Mr Sisodia said coronavirus-positive persons would not be required to visit COVID-19 care centres for a clinical assessment. It has been decided to withdraw the Centre's order regarding the mandatory visit to COVID-care centres at a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, he said.

Those found COVID-19 positive through a rapid test will be clinically assessed by medical officers on the spot, the Deputy Chief Minister had said.