Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Recovers From COVID, To Be Discharged Today

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in a private hospital for over a week, has been cured of the deadly infection and will be discharged today. The AAP leader was given plasma therapy last week after he developed pneumonia and had breathing trouble.

"Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID-19, to be discharged from hospital today," the Office of Delhi Health Minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mr Jain had tested positive for the highly contagious infection last week, a day after he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in the national capital after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen levels. He had first tested negative for the virus. His second test, however, had came positive. "Today my covid test found to be positive (sic)," he had written on his official Twitter account.

He was shifted to Max Hospital's Saket facility in south Delhi after his condition had worsened. He was put on oxygen support. His health improved after he was subjected to Plasma Therapy, an experimental medical procedure.

A team of senior doctors from a few government and private hospitals were monitoring Mr Jain's condition, news agency PTI had reported.