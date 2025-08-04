Delhi Court Dismisses Corruption Case Against AAP Leader Satyendar Jain

In a major relief for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain, a Delhi court has dismissed a corruption case against him after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found no evidence of wrongdoing after four years of investigation.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh of the Rouse Avenue Courts accepted the CBI's closure report, effectively ending a four-year investigation into claims of irregular hiring practices during Mr Jain's tenure as Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) minister.

The case, filed in May 2019 as "CBI v. Satyendar Jain & Others", stemmed from a complaint by the vigilance department. It alleged that Mr Jain wrongly outsourced the recruitment of a 17-member consultant team for the PWD, bypassing standard government procedures. After a thorough investigation, the CBI concluded that the hiring process was fair, competitive, and necessary due to urgent departmental needs, with no evidence of corruption, conspiracy, or personal gain.

In his ruling, Judge Singh emphasized the absence of evidence, stating, "No material exists to suggest any criminal intent or conspiracy. The law requires more than mere suspicion to justify charges, and such proof is completely absent here." The court formally closed the case but mentioned that the CBI could reopen it if new evidence arises.

The CBI's closure report highlighted the legitimacy of the hiring process, noting, "The recruitment was conducted openly to meet urgent departmental needs, with no signs of favoritism or illegal gains." This conclusion, along with the court's decision, marks an important moment for Mr Jain, who has faced several legal challenges in recent years.

With the case now closed, Mr Jain, a key figure in the AAP, can move ahead without these allegations hanging over him, though the court's ruling allows for future investigations if new evidence comes to light.