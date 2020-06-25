Over 16,000 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours For 1st Time; 4.73 Lakh Total Cases

Coronavirus Cases, India: Of the total cases,14,894 patients have died.

India recorded its biggest surge in the number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours for a second consecutive day with 16,922 new patients, taking the total to 4.73 lakh cases, the Union Health Ministry said this morning.

This is the first time that more than 16,000 fresh infections have been reported in a single day. The government on Wednesday reported a single-day high of 15,968 new infections.

Of the total cases, 2,71,697 patients have recovered; 14,894 have died so far. In the last 24 hours, 418 deaths linked to the highly infectious illness were registered. The recovery rate stood at 57.42 per cent this morning.

India is the fourth worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic after the United States, Brazil and Russia.

