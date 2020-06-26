India Crosses 5 Lakh COVID Cases, Over 5,000 Cases In A Day In Maharashtra

Maharashtra today reported 5,024 COVID cases and 175 deaths because of the infection. The state has a positivity rate of over 17 per cent and death rate of 4.65 per cent. There are 65,829 active cases in the state. Mumbai's total number of coronavirus cases reached 72,175.

Tamil Nadu, which is third on India's coronavirus list, has reported 3,509 new cases, its highest single day spike, pushing the infection count to 70,977. With 45 new deaths, the total number of deaths in the state has reached 911.

Delhi, which is grappling with the shortage of COVID-19 beds, reported 3,460 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

West Bengal registered its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Friday, recording 542 fresh infections, to push the tally to 16,190 as the number of fatalities also jumped by 10, officials said. A total of 10,535 patients have recovered from the respiratory ailment, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

Andhra Pradesh too witnessed a highest single-day spike with 553 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the state's case count to 10,560.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday that people should keep track of their travel history as it would help in contact tracing in the event of them getting infected by coronavirus. Noting that the state disaster management authority has warned of a spike in number of active cases in the state by the end of August, Mr Vijayan said people should cooperate with the government in the COVID-19 mitigation efforts. On Thursday, the state reported 123 COVID-19 cases for the seventh consecutive day, taking the total number of infections in the state to 3,726. The state is aiming to ramp up tests to 15,000 per day starting July, Mr Vijayan said. Currently, around 5,000 samples are tested on a daily basis.

Karnataka reported 442 new cases and six coronavirus-linked deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 10,560. Amid a spike in the number of cases in Bengaluru, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday asked people to cooperate by following the measures put in place for the control of COVID-19 if they don't want another lockdown or sealing in Bengaluru.

The Indian Railways on Thursday said it would refund all tickets booked for regular trains between July 1 and August 12 as coronavirus cases in the country surged a month after the government started relaxing some of the restrictions imposed in March. Only special trains announced in May and June will run, the railways said.

A total of 77,76,228 samples have been tested in India so far. In the last 24 hours, the highest number of samples - 2,15,446 - were tested, government data showed.