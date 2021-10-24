Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reported 16,326 New Cases, 666 Deaths On Saturday

COVID cases in India: Currently, there are 1,73,728 active cases in India. (File)

India on Saturday reported 16,326 new cases of COVID-19, which took its overall tally to 3,41,59,562. The country also witnessed a massive jump in its daily COVID-19 deaths (666) as Kerala revised its data with 291 more deaths added to the state's count. Currently, there are 1,73,728 active cases in the country, the lowest in 233 days, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a day after India crossed the landmark figure of administering 100 crore vaccine doses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised vaccine manufacturers for playing a major role in the success story of the country. He met with Indian vaccine manufacturers and appreciated their hard work and the confidence they had given during the pandemic.

