India on Tuesday reported 862 new Covid cases and 1,503 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

India's active caseload currently stands at 22,549 which accounts for 0.05 per cent of the total cases.

A total of 1,503 patients recovered in the last 24 hours which increased the total recoveries to 4,40,93,409 on Tuesday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.02 per cent.

