With 830 New Cases, India Records Lowest Daily Covid Count In 6 Months

India's on Wednesday recorded 830 fresh infections, the lowest single-day rise in 197 days, taking the total COVID-19 caseload to 4,46,45,768 while the number of active cases came down to 21,607, according to Union health ministry data.

The number of Covid-related deaths climbed to 5,28,981 with one new fatality, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.77 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 942 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.67 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 1.05 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 surged to 4,40,95,180 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent, it said.

So far, 219.57 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive, according to the ministry.

