PM Modi Thanks 'Lakhs Of Health Workers' For 100 Crore Vaccine Milestone

Around 30 per cent people in the country are fully vaccinated, according to government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today credited lakhs of healthcare staff and their efforts in India crossing a massive milestone of 100 crore Covid vaccinations earlier this week. The country is moving ahead with a new enthusiasm after reaching the vaccine milestone, he added.

"It is only because of the hard work of lakhs of health workers that India has crossed the 100 crore vaccine dose milestone. Today I express my gratitude to every Indian who has given such height and success to the 'Vaccine-Free Vaccine for All' campaign," he said in his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat.

India administered its one billionth vaccine dose on Thursday, months after cases and deaths peaked in the devastating second surge of Covid that overwhelmed the country's health infrastructure.

"The figure of 100 crore vaccine doses is definitely huge. I am well aware of the capabilities of my country, the people of my country. I knew that our healthcare workers would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate the countrymen," the Prime Minister said in his radio boradcast.

About three-quarters of adults in the country of 1.3 billion people have had one shot and 30 percent are fully vaccinated, according to government figures.

So far, all adult population in nine states and union territories - Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Dadra and Nagar Haveli - have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

On Saturday, PM Modi met the seven domestic vaccine manufacturers and lauded them for having played a "big role in the success story of India" in regards to vaccination.