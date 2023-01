COVID-19 Highlights: India logged 104 new coronavirus infections. (Representational)

India logged 104 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 2,149, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,81,040).

The death count stands at 5,30,726, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Here are the Highlights on Coronavirus

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.