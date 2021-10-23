PM Modi Meets Vaccine Industry, Discusses Roadmap For Future Pandemics

PM Modi met Indian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers on Saturday

A day after India crossed the landmark figure of 100 crore vaccinations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised vaccine manufacturers for playing a major role in the success story of the country.

During his meeting with Indian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, PM Modi appreciated their hard work and the confidence they had given during the pandemic. He also spoke about the need to work together to be ready for future challenges.

The Prime Minister said that the world was looking up to India after the success of the vaccination drive. He exhorted that the country needs to put in place the best practices learnt in the last one-and-a-half years. PM Modi also asserted that there was an opportunity to better their practices, in line with the global standards.

Serum Institute India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that India had achieved the feat only because the industries worked with the government.

He also said that the prime minister spoke about preparing a roadmap for the vaccine industry. "We discussed how to take the industry forward to prepare for the future pandemics. We discussed to continue enhancing the capacity and other things which will support the vaccine production. We discussed how to be ahead of other countries in the vaccine production," Mr Poonawalla said.

India has administered a total of 101.30 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the latest health ministry data.

More than 75 per cent of India's adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with nine states and union territories administering the first dose to all eligible people.

Over 31 per cent of the 93 crore adults in India have been administered both doses, according to health ministry officials.