15,906 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 2.5% Lower Than Yesterday

The daily test positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at xx per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.23 per cent less than 2 per cent for last 30 days

The active cases comprise less than 1 per cent of the total infections, currently at 0.51%, lowest since March 2020.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.17 per cent, highest since March 2020, the bulletin showed. With 16,479 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries in the country climbed to 3,35,48,605.

Over 102 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, including more than 70 lakh doses administered yesterday. On Thursday this week, India administered its billionth vaccine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation a day after, said it was "not just a number" but the symbol of the country's ability and of a "new India".

West Bengal continues to report a spike in Covid numbers with 974 new infections added to the tally yesterday, 128 more than the previous day. The state has witnessed the spike since the end of Durga Puja festivities.

In the northeast, Assam continued to record more than 300 cases (324) for the fifth consecutive day while the positivity rate remained at 0.81 per cent since Friday.

Kerala reported 8,909 new COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths in the past 24 hours with 8,780 patients recovered from the disease. The active number of cases in the state stands at 80,555.

Maharashtra logged 1,701 fresh Covid positive cases and 33 related deaths yesterday, taking the tally to 66,01,551 and the death count to 1,39,998, leaving the state with 24,022 active cases.

Tamil Nadu further extended Covid curbs in the state till November 15, although some restrictions were eased. Ban on celebrating festivals and organising political events will continue, however the 11 PM closure deadline for shops and restaurants will be lifted.