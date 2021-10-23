Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reported 15,786 New Cases, 231 Deaths On Friday

COVID India cases: The active cases account for less than 1% of the total cases in India. (File)

India reported 15,786 new COVID-19 cases and 231 related deaths on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of these new infections, Kerala reported 8,733. Currently, active cases in the country stand at 1,75,745, the lowest in 232 days. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of the total cases in the country, currently at 0.51 per cent. It is the lowest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, in a landmark achievement on Thursday, India completed administering 100 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines to eligible beneficiaries.

Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus cases:

Oct 23, 2021 05:52 (IST) Bengal Cases Double, Officials Blame Covid Rule Break During Durga Puja

The COVID-19 numbers are on the rise in Kolkata since the end of Durga Puja festivities and now the graph is rising so sharply, civic authorities are reopening safe houses and quarantine centres on Monday for patients who need to isolate. Read here. The COVID-19 numbers are on the rise in Kolkata since the end of Durga Puja festivities and now the graph is rising so sharply, civic authorities are reopening safe houses and quarantine centres on Monday for patients who need to isolate. Read here.