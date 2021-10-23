Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reported 15,786 New Cases, 231 Deaths On Friday

New Delhi:
India reported 15,786 new COVID-19 cases and 231 related deaths on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of these new infections, Kerala reported 8,733. Currently, active cases in the country stand at 1,75,745, the lowest in 232 days. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of the total cases in the country, currently at 0.51 per cent. It is the lowest since March 2020.
Meanwhile, in a landmark achievement on Thursday, India completed administering 100 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines to eligible beneficiaries.
Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus cases:
Bengal Cases Double, Officials Blame Covid Rule Break During Durga Puja
The COVID-19 numbers are on the rise in Kolkata since the end of Durga Puja festivities and now the graph is rising so sharply, civic authorities are reopening safe houses and quarantine centres on Monday for patients who need to isolate. Read here.
COVID-19 India News: Tamil Nadu Reports 1,152 New Cases, 19 More Deaths
Tamil Nadu reported 1,152 new COVID-19 cases and 19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, reported news agency ANI. According to the state health department, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 13,531. The state reported 1,392 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries to 26,43,431. The death count has mounted to 35,987 with 19 more deaths in the last 24 hours. The state has conducted 4,91,32,122 tests so far.
