Big Jump In Covid Deaths In India As Kerala Revises Data: 10 Points

India recorded a huge jump in the daily Covid deaths today as Kerala revised the data on the number of fatalities in state.

Another 16,326 fresh cases were added, 3.4 per cent higher than yesterday. The country's active caseload accounts for less than 1 per cent of the total cases (1,73,728).

As many as 68.48 Lakh vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, taking the vaccine count to 101.30 crore doses.

India's total active caseload stands at 1,73,728 cases, the lowest in 233 days; the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.24 per cent; while the daily positivity rate stands at 1.20%.

The country on Friday saw a single-day rise of 15,786 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,41,43,236, while the active cases have declined to 1,75,745, the lowest in 232 days, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Friday.

On Friday, one of the worst hit state, Maharashtra - reopened cinema halls, theatres and auditoriums with 50 per cent seating capacity as COVID-19 cases are going down in the state.