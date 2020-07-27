Coronavirus India Live News Update: PM Modi To Launch 'High-Throughput' Testing Facilities In 3 Cities Today

COVID-19 India Updates: India is world's third worst hit country, after US and Brazil (File)

Coronavirus Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will launch "high-throughput" COVID-19 testing facilities in three cities -- Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata -- via video conferencing.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), these facilities will ramp up testing capacity in the country and help in strengthening early detection and treatment.

With 48,661 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 tally soared to 13,85,522 on Sunday.

The total COVID-19 positive cases include 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 recovered and with 705 new deaths, the cumulative death count has reached 32,063.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases among states and Union Territories in the country. Followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi at 2,13,723 and 1,30,606 cases respectively.

India is the world's third worst hit country by the virus, after United States and Brazil.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases: