Maharashtra Adds 7,924 COVID-19 Cases In Day, 8,706 Recover

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra increased to 3,83,723 on Monday with addition of 7,924 new cases while the death count mounted by 227, including 39 fatalities in Mumbai region, to 13,883, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

A total of 8,706 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 2,21,944, he said.

Maharashtra now has 1,47,592 active cases.

A total of 19,25,399 people have been tested so far in the state.

Mumbai and its suburban areas reported 1,021 fresh cases, taking the total count to 1,10,182. With 39 deaths, the fatality count in the region reached 6,132.

Of them 81,944 patients have recovered, leaving the region with 21,812 active cases as on Monday, Tope said.

Thane region, including Mumbai, saw a spike of 3,110 new cases, taking the total count to 2,27,376, while the number of fatalities reached 9,154, he said.

The number of cases mounted by 1,104 in Pune city while the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad added 656 cases today.

While 19 patients died in Pune, the toll was 15 in Pimpri Chinchwad.

The case tally in Nashik division reached 28,751 with 1,082 deaths, while Kolhapur division has so far reported 7,353 cases and 194 deaths.

The case count and fatalities in Aurangabad division stood at 14,895 and 546, respectively, while Latur division has 4,278 cases and 181 deaths, the health department said.

Akola division has 6,419 cases with 227 deaths. Nagpur division has 4,880 cases and 55 fatalities.

A total of 345 people from other states are being treated in Maharashtra, while 47 such patients have died so far, the minister said.

Currently, 9,22,637 people are home-quarantined, while 44,136 others are in institutional quarantine, Tope said.

