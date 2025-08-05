Advertisement
55 Years Later, An Emotional Homecoming For Maharashtra Minister At 'Meghdoot'

Read Time: 2 mins
Maharashtra's Tourism Minister and Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai
  • Maharashtra Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai moved into his childhood home Meghdoot bungalow
  • The housewarming coincided with his mother’s birthday, causing an emotional moment
  • Meghdoot bungalow was the residence of Desai’s grandfather, former Home Minister Balasaheb Desai
In a heartwarming moment, Maharashtra's Tourism Minister and Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai was seen in tears as he stepped into the government bungalow 'Meghdoot,' the very home where he was born and raised over five decades ago.

The emotional homecoming unfolded on Sunday, as Desai, accompanied by his family, officially shifted into the Meghdoot bungalow, recently allotted to him under the Mahayuti government.

What made the moment even more emotional was that the Grihapravesh (housewarming) ceremony coincided with his mother's birthday. Desai and his mother were quite overwhelmed with emotions.

The Meghdoot bungalow was once the official residence of Loknete Balasaheb Desai, the former Home Minister of Maharashtra and grandfather of Shambhuraj Desai. The Desai family lived in this house for many years, and it was during this time, 55 years ago, that Shambhuraj was born here.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had also accepted Desai's personal request to be allotted the same bungalow.

On Monday, Minister Desai met with Chief Minister Fadnavis to express his gratitude for the bungalow allotment. He also shared pictures from the meeting on social media platform Instagram.

In a separate post, the Tourism Minister gave a glimpse into his new beginnings, sharing images of himself commencing work from his newly allotted residence, 'Meghdoot.'
 

