Delhi Doctor Dies Of Covid, Colleagues Raised Over Rs 2 Lakh For Treatment

A 27-year-old doctor in Delhi, who was on the frontline in the fight against the novel coronavirus, died on Saturday night after a month-long battle against the highly infectious disease. Dr Joginder Chaudhary worked at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, dedicated for the treatment for coronavirus patients. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 27.

He was initially admitted to the government-run Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP Hospital). As his condition worsened, however, he was taken to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where his family received a bill of Rs 3.4 lakh. While the Baba Saheb Ambedkar doctors' association pitched in to raise about 2.8 lakh for the treatment, his father - a 51-year-old farmer - also wrote to the hospital administration, seeking help. The BSA doctors' association also wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital accepted the father's request and bore the cost of treatment.

Dr Joginder Chaudhary, who was from Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli, had joined the casualty department of Ambedkar Hospital in November last year.

Last week, a 42-year-old contractual doctor - Dr Javed Ali- had died of coronavirus. He was working with Delhi government's National Health Mission. He was under treatment for about three weeks.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said last week his family will be given compensation of Rs 1 crore, which was announced by Arvind Kejriwal in April for families of health workers who died while serving coronavirus patients.

"In this fight against COVID-19, corona warriors are the ones who we are counting on to win the battle. Amid this fight, it's extremely sad to lose a beacon of hope like Dr Javed Ali. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. RIP My Friend! A tearful goodbye!" Dr Harsh Vardhan had tweeted, paying rich tribute to Dr Javed Ali.

A red alert was issued for the doctors by the top medical body - the Indian Medical Association (IMA)- earlier this month. "IMA declares RED ALERT to doctors and medical administrators to raise their guard. If COVID-19 mortality has to be lessened, it has to start with doctors and hospitals," the doctors' body said in a statement.