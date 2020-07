India coronavirus cases: More than 32,000 patients have died so far.

India has crossed 14 lakh coronavirus cases after a record spike of 49,931 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said this morning, adding that 708 COVID-19 patients died since yesterday, taking the total number of Covid-linked deaths to 32,771. The country's coronavirus tally stood at 14,35,453 this morning.

More than 9.1 lakh patients have recovered so far and the recovery rate stood at 63.92 per cent this morning.