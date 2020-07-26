Once A COVID-19 Hotspot, Mumbai's Dharavi Sees Only 2 Cases On Sunday

Dharavi's success at flattening the curve has drawn praise from all over the world (File)

One of the most densely populated slums in the world, Mumbai's Dharavi, had quickly become a coronavirus hotspot. The first case was reported in April and since then there was a rapid increase in cases. But the sprawling slum, where social distancing is a luxury, seems to have tamed the deadly virus - at least for now.

Just two cases were reported in Dharavi today, Asia's largest slum, taking the total number of cases in the congested shanty town to 2,531, authorities said today. There are only 113 active cases in the area.

For the last few days, Dharavi has registered only single-digit growth barring Saturday when it recorded 10 cases. Over 2,000 patients have recovered so far.

The slum, where most families even share community toilets and have to use narrow lanes to pass, social distancing seemed impossible. Yet, the number of cases saw a sharp decline since May in the area.

On July 22, five persons had tested positive the slum with a population of over 6.5 lakh, while six cases were added on July 23.

Dharavi's success at flattening the curve has drawn praise from all over the world. Even the World Health Organisation has praised Dharavi in its fight against coronavirus.

But flattening the curve in Dharavi was not easy.

Authorities say they relied on four Ts - tracing, tracking, testing and treating.

Doctors and private clinics, as part of proactive screening and fever camps, covered as many as 47,500 houses, while 14,970 people were screened in mobile vans, a civic body official said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will launch a plasma donation program on Monday in Dharavi, for primary screening of recovered COVID-19 patients in the area.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with over 3.75 lakh cases.