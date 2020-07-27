Lowest Daily Increase In 2 Months In Delhi Covid Cases, 88% Recovery Rate

Delhi Coronavirus Cases: More than 1.31 lakh cases have been logged so far.

Delhi reported 613 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its lowest daily increase in the last two months, as its COVID-19 tally surged to 1,31,219 cases, the state health department said this afternoon. The national capital's Covid model is being discussed "across the country and the world", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, adding that "the coronavirus situation has improved" since June when Delhi had climbed to the second spot on the list of worst-hit states by the pandemic.

Around 1.16 lakh patients in Delhi have recovered so far and 1,497 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin. "Due to the hard-work and mindfulness of two crore people in Delhi, the situation is now improving. Today, the Delhi Covid model is being discussed across the country and the world," the Chief Minister said this afternoon in a video message.

"On one side, while there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases across the world, there has been a drop in the numbers in Delhi. Today 88 per cent of those who contracted the virus have recovered. Only nine per cent of the cases are active. About 2-3 per cent have died," he said.

Delhi has logged the third highest number of cases in India since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 3,853 patients have died so far. Of these, 26 died in the last 24 hours, the Aam Aadmi Party government said.

"Delhi has also recorded a huge drop in the deaths linked to COVID-19 and positivity rate too. Around 12.5 thousand hospital beds are available for the patients. In June, we were at the second spot in the list of the worst-hit states. Today, we are at 10th spot on the list of states recording the biggest daily increase in the number patients. We were not defeated by the virus; we reviewed the situation, planned the strategy," Mr Kejriwal said.

Last month, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said the national capital's Covid tally was expected to surge to 5.5 lakh cases by July 31. On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947 new infections, news agency PTI reported.

"Yet, I appeal, please wear masks in public places. The situation can deteriorate any time," Arvind Kejriwal said today.

The number of coronavirus cases in India passed 14 lakh today after nearly 50,000 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. Across India, Delhi topped the list of the states that recorded the lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the government data shows.

Worldwide, 1.62 crore have been affected by the pandemic, 6.48 lakh have died.