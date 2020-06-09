5.5 Lakh Coronavirus Cases Expected In Delhi By July 31: AAP Government

COVID-19 cases are doubling every 12-13 days in Delhi, Manish Sisodia said

Delhi will have 5.5 lakh coronavirus cases by July 31 based on the current doubling rate of the infection, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said today, predicting a huge demand for hospital beds a day after his government's decision to reserve beds for residents was cancelled by the Lieutenant Governor.

COVID-19 cases are doubling every 12-13 days in Delhi, Mr Sisodia said after a meeting today with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and top central officials.

"5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases are expected in Delhi by July 31. We will need 80,000 beds by then," he told reporters.

By the Delhi government's estimates, by June 15 there will be 44,000 cases, one lakh cases by 30 June and 2.25 lakh cases by July 15.

Mr Sisodia said he had urged the Lieutenant Governor to reconsider his move to strike down the Delhi Government's order reserving hospitals except for those run by the centre for the city's residents. Mr Baijal refused to reconsider his decision and it was not taken up in the meeting, he said.

Assessing a steep curve for Delhi's virus cases in the coming weeks, Mr Sisodia said 50 per cent of all beds in Delhi were generally occupied by those who came for treatment from outside.

"Now we see that there might be a situation that 80,000 beds would be needed by end of July - that too only for residents of Delhi, not outsiders... so where will this come from? What is being done about it," the Deputy Chief Minister questioned.

"We brought up this scenario during today's meeting but nothing was discussed. We feel the only way beds may be available is if all other planned medical procedures can be put on hold for a later date and the focus is on COVID-19... we are still thinking what needs to be done."

Mr Sisodia also told reporters that according to central officials, Delhi was not in the community transmission stage. His colleague Satyendra Jain, city Health Minister, said half the virus cases in Delhi could not be traced to any source. Asked whether this could be seen as community transmission, Mr Jain said: "Not if the centre doesn't declare it."