Pics: Citizens Light Lamps To 'Fight Darkness Of Coronavirus Pandemic'

A Mumbai resident lit a lamp and made "go corona" rangoli

On the appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people of India turned off the lights of their homes and lit lamps, candles and flashed their mobile-phone torches to display a show of country's collective solidarity in the fight against the deadly novel coronavirus.

PM Modi had asked citizens to turn off power at homes and light candles and lamps to "fight darkness of coronavirus pandemic".

He said: "I request all of you to switch off all the lights in your house on April 5 at 9 pm for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, "Diya", torch or mobile's flashlight" to chase away darkness and gloom brought by the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus.

Here are a few pictures clicked by the common people of India in support of PM's appeal: