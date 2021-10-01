India Records 26,727 New COVID-19 Cases, 13% Higher Than Yesterday

The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 3,37,66,707 in India. However, the active cases comprise 0.82 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020 -- the active caseload at present is 2,75,224, lowest in 196 days.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.86 per cent, highest since March 2020. At least 28,246 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of recoveries to 3,30,43,144 in India.

The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.76 per cent, less than 3 per cent for last 32 days. The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.70 per cent.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 89 crore doses -- 69 per cent of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 25 per cent has taken both doses, the government said.

Kerala accounts for 52 per cent of the cumulative active COVID-19 cases in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed. The number of cases is declining in Kerala but the state still contributes a substantial number of total cases in the country.

Kerala has highest active cases - 1,44,000 which is 52 per cent of total active cases of the country. Maharashtra has 40,000 active cases, Tamil Nadu has 17,000, Mizoram has 16,800, Karnataka has 12,000 and Andhra Pradesh has a little more than 11,000 active cases, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Delhi recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 47 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent -- the number of active cases now stands at 400.

Maharashtra reported 3,063 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths, taking the infection tally to 65,50,856 and the death count to 1,39,067.

At least 30 students of civic-run King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra, have tested positive for COVID-19. Out of these, 28 students were fully vaccinated against the disease.