Coronavirus India Live Updates: India Records 23,529 New Daily Covid Cases, 311 Deaths

Covid-19 cases in India: The nation added 18,870 new coronavirus infections on Thursday. (File)

India reported 23,529 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday, an increase of 24 per cent from Wednesday when the country had recorded less than 20,000 cases. 311 related deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 3,37,39,980 with the new infections, while the death count has reached 4,48,062. The active cases comprise 0.82 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020 -- the active caseload at present stands at 2,77,020.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 88 crore as a total of 59,48,118 vaccine doses were administered in a day -- the total vaccinations stand at 88,34,70,578.

Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases: