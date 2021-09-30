India Records 23,529 New COVID-19 Cases, 24% Higher Than Yesterday

The active cases comprise 0.82 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. India's active caseload at present stands at 2,77,020.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.85 per cent, highest since March, 2020.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 88 crore as a total of 59,48,118 vaccine doses were administered in a day.

A residential school in Bengaluru has become a COVID-19 cluster after 60 of its nearly 500 students tested positive. Two were found to be symptomatic and the school has been shut till October 20. Karnataka recorded 539 fresh COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,75,067.

Kerala, which continues to lead the states in daily Covid cases, recorded 12,161 new COVID-19 cases and 155 deaths, which took the caseload to 46,64,971 and the death count to 24,965.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,624 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall caseload to 26,62,177, while 24 deaths took the count to 35,550.

Punjab reported one Covid-related death and 26 fresh cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases reported in the state till now to 6,01,600. The death count rose to 16,513.

Uttar Pradesh recorded eight COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the disease, taking the state's death count to 22,892 and the infection tally to 17,09,800.

World leaders thanked India for its help and support in combating the coronavirus pandemic through "early and meaningful" shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses, as they addressed the high-level UN General Assembly session this year.