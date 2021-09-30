Coronavirus India Live Updates: India Records 18,870 New Daily Covid Cases, 378 Deaths

Covid-19 cases in India: The nation added 18,870 new coronavirus infections today. (File)

India reported less than 20,000 Covid cases for the second day in a row, recording 18,870 new cases, just marginally higher than yesterday's figures (18,795), and taking the cumulative infections to 3,37,16,451, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The country saw a jump in daily deaths over a 24-hour period - from 179 deaths yesterday, it touched 378 today, taking total deaths to 4,47,751.

Active cases declined to 2,82,520, the lowest in 194 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The active cases comprise 0.84 per cent of the total infections - the lowest since March 2020 - while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.83 per cent - the highest since March 2020. A decrease of 9,686 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.25 per cent less than 3 per cent for last 30 days.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 87 crore, the Union health ministry said.

Sep 30, 2021 05:33 (IST) Himachal Pradesh Government To Provide Rs 50,000 As Help To Family Of COVID-19 Deceased: Official

The state government notified the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of all the 12 districts as disbursement authority for the compensation, director-cum-special secretary of revenue-disaster management Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.