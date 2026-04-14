Convicted Ex-Congress MLA Accuses BJP Of 'Rs 70 Crore Deal', Party Hits Back

A political storm has erupted in Madhya Pradesh after the conviction of former Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti and the immediate cancellation of his Assembly membership, triggering sensational claims of a Rs 70 crore "deal," threats, and an alleged "high-level conspiracy".

At a press conference in Bhopal, Bharti called his conviction "scripted and manipulated" and accused former minister Narottam Mishra and the ruling BJP of orchestrating a long-running vendetta against him. He alleged that he was repeatedly approached to "compromise" and switch sides.

"In May 2024, an OSD to a Union Minister met me in Delhi. He conveyed Narottam Mishra's message: withdraw your cases, join the BJP, and you will be made chairman of a corporation. They told me they had calculated my losses and would compensate me with Rs 70 crore," Bharti said, adding that he refused.

"As he left, I was told 'you will be finished' through this very case," he said.

The Congress MLA further claimed he would soon reveal the name of the OSD and details of the meeting.

Tracing the roots of his battle, Bharti said the conflict dates back to 2008 when Narottam Mishra entered Datia politics. "In 2009, I filed complaints against him for paid news and fake certificates. He was caught distributing money and vehicles. An FIR was registered," Bharti said.

He alleged that in retaliation, nearly 400 cases were filed against him and his family. His businesses were shut down, and his brother was jailed. "Despite all this, we did not bow. And in 2023, the people defeated him," Bharti added.

In the case that led to his conviction, Bharti claimed it was not corruption but a routine banking correction turned into a criminal case. "My mother had opened an FD of Rs 10 lakh. The bank manager followed Apex Bank guidelines. But under pressure, a misleading report was created," he said.

He alleged that a bank employee was later "added as an accused" to strengthen the case, officials supplied "distorted facts" to the court and defense witnesses were intimidated.

Bharti also alleged direct interference in the judicial process. "In October 2024, our witnesses were picked up in a police vehicle, taken to a resort in Gwalior, and threatened personally by Narottam Mishra," he said.

Claiming the trial had become unfair, Bharti said he moved the Supreme Court. "Kapil Sibal argued our case. After mobile location and CDR evidence emerged, the Supreme Court transferred the case to Delhi," he said.

Bharti also questioned the speed of his disqualification following the April 2 verdict. "Earlier, there was time to appeal. But after Rahul Gandhi's amendment, any sentence above two years leads to immediate disqualification. This provision was used against me to force a by-election," he said.

Drawing a dramatic parallel, Bharti added, "Like Rana Sanga, I have been struck by conspiracy, but I will continue this fight", and demanded a CBI probe into the entire matter.

BJP hits back

State media in charge, Ashish Agarwal, dismissed Bharti's claims as "fiction."

"This case began during the Congress regime under Digvijaya Singh. The court has given its verdict based on evidence," he said.

Taking a direct swipe, Agarwal added, "It is laughable that someone convicted of embezzling Rs 10 lakh now claims he rejected a Rs 70 crore offer. This is nothing but an attempt to mislead the public and disrespect the court."