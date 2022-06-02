Congress Will Win 3 Of 4 Rajya Sabha Seats In Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot said that the BJP's has backed an independent candidate, who "will face defeat". (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday claimed that the Congress will win three out of four Rajya Sabha seats from the state going to polls on June 10.

"We are going to win three seats. We are confident," he told reporters in Jaipur.

Mr Gehlot said that despite not having a majority, the BJP has backed an independent candidate, who "will face defeat".

The BJP has fielded one candidate and supported media baron Subhash Chandra who has filed nomination as an independent candidate. The Congress has fielded three candidates.

Mr Gehlot said the BJP was "playing tricks of horse-trading" but the party will not be successful.

