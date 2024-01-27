Congress To Shortlist Names Of Chattisgarh Lok Sabha Candidates In 10 Days

Sachin Pilot said elaborate discussion on the subject took place in the screening meeting. (File)

The All India Congress Committee will shortlist names of Lok Sabha candidates in Chhattisgarh within 10 days, senior leader Sachin Pilot said on Saturday.

Sachin Pilot, who is the Congress' Chhattisgarh state in charge, was speaking to reporters after attending the party's screening committee meeting for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Names of the candidates will be shortlisted by AICC after discussion within 10 days. The announcement of names will be done soon so that they get enough time for campaigning," Sachin Pilot said, adding elaborate discussion on the subject took place in the screening meeting.

The Congress vote share did not decline in the 2023 Assembly polls (when compared to the 2018 edition), he claimed.

The BJP won the 2023 polls by getting 54 seats in the 90-member House, leaving the Congress with just 35 seats.

Despite the defeat, party workers were ready for Lok Sabha polls, during which issues like price rise, unemployment and problems faced by women and farmers will be raised, he said.

The BJP government at the Centre must answer about what it has done for the people in the past 10 years, Sachin Pilot said.

"Discussion was also held on Rahul Gandhi ji's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that will pass through Chhattisgarh. Extensive preparations are being made for the it. This yatra will benefit the country, society, party and everyone. The working committee meeting of the Youth Congress was also held on Saturday," he said.

The BJP won nine of 11 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 polls, while two went to the Congress.

