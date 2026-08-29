Congress Targets AAP At Amritsar's Baba Bakala Event Skipped By Key Leaders

The Congress' political conference held at Amritsar's Baba Bakala on the occasion of Rakhar Punya witnessed a strong show of party workers and supporters, but the absence of several prominent leaders once again brought the factionalism within the Punjab Congress into focus.

The internal differences in the party were also visible on the stage and in the conference posters. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was absent from the event, while posters prominently displayed former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's photograph, which was noticeably larger than that of the state party chief.

Channi, former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Santosh Singh Bhalaipur were among the prominent leaders present on the stage. However, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring, former Jandiala Guru MLA Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala and former MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa were among the notable leaders who remained absent.

The conference largely focused on attacking the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa accused the government of failing to control the growing influence of gangsters in the state, alleging that people no longer feel safe even inside their homes.

Channi launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying that the state needs effective leadership. He also targeted the government over Punjab's rising debt and questioned its handling of the state's affairs.

Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa hinted at a possible political development concerning Channi. He said that the Congress high command could soon take a favourable decision regarding Channi, adding another layer to the ongoing political speculation within the party.

Santosh Singh Bhalaipur was also congratulated for mobilising a large gathering at the conference.

While the Congress used the Baba Bakala platform to launch a broadside against the AAP government, the absence of several senior leaders and the visible differences over leadership and prominence on the stage became a talking point in their own right.

With the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections approaching, the developments at Baba Bakala have once again raised questions over whether the Congress can present a united front in the state or whether its internal factionalism will remain a major political challenge.