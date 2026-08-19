Charanjit Channi Skips Key Congress Meet, Says Busy With Exam Preparation

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's continued absence from key Congress programmes is becoming a talking point within the party's Punjab unit, particularly as the state Congress grapples with factionalism and growing differences over state president Raja Warring.

Channi skipped the Congress Working Committee meeting, despite expectations that he would attend the crucial party gathering. He explained that he is focused on his Public Administration examination at Panjab University tomorrow.

The latest absence comes after Channi also stayed away from the Punjab visit of Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, who spent around 10 days in the state as part of the party's organisational exercise. Despite Baghel's extended stay and a series of party engagements, Channi did not attend the programmes.

This assumes significance as Baghel's visit came at a time when the Punjab Congress was assessing its organisation and preparing for the 2027 Assembly election. Channi's absence from the programmes of a senior party leader tasked with strengthening the organisation inevitably raised questions about his engagement with the current state leadership.

His decision to skip the CWC meeting has now added to that speculation.

Channi holds a PhD in Political Science from Panjab University and is currently pursuing a Master's in Public Administration. He is also understood to be interested in further research in Public Policy Reforms.

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, reacting to Channi's absence from the CWC meeting citing his examination, offered a pointed but seemingly cordial response.

“We will wish him well. May he complete his PhD and become a doctor,” Randhawa said.

Politically, however, Channi's repeated absence comes against the backdrop of an increasingly bitter internal battle within the Punjab Congress. Several leaders have openly questioned Warring's leadership, while rival camps have been asserting themselves ahead of the 2027 electoral battle.

Channi has not been among those publicly leading the rebellion against Warring. But his decision to stay away from key party programmes, including during Baghel's extended Punjab visit and now the CWC meeting, means his political positioning is being closely watched.

The immediate question is whether Channi's absences are primarily driven by his academic commitments or whether they also reflect a reluctance to participate in programmes where he would be required to share the stage with the present state Congress leadership. There is no public evidence establishing the latter, but the timing has inevitably fuelled speculation within the party.

For a Punjab Congress struggling to present a united face, the optics are difficult to ignore. At a time when the party needs its senior leaders to be visible together, Channi's repeated absence is creating another talking point in an already crowded factional landscape.