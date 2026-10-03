AAP Expels Punjab MLA For Alleging Lack Of Teachers In Government Schools

Chandigarh: The AAP government's claim that it has improved Punjab's government schools has been challenged by a party insider.

Aam Aadmi Party's Maur MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana has publicly raised concerns over teacher shortages in government schools -- an act AAP deemed an anti-party activity.

In a social media live session, he became emotional while speaking about the condition of government schools in his constituency. He alleged that several schools are facing a shortage of teachers despite the issue being repeatedly brought to the notice of the government and senior party leaders.

The MLA said his children study in a government school. He said the same school doesn't have adequate teaching staff.

He claimed that several government schools in his constituency have vacant posts. He said he had repeatedly raised the matter with the government and concerned officials but had not received a solution.

He also raised the issue of the government school in Burj Sahima village. He said that the school fulfils the criteria for upgradation, but no action has been taken to spruce up the institution.

Allegations of Being Sidelined Within AAP

Maiserkhana's grievances were not limited to education. He also expressed dissatisfaction over what he described as his treatment within the Aam Aadmi Party.

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The MLA claimed that despite playing a role in strengthening the party at the grassroots level, he had repeatedly been sidelined and made to feel humiliated.

He also made a serious allegation concerning the Tarn Taran election, claiming that he had been subjected to a conspiracy during that period. According to Maiserkhana, he was allegedly told that if something happened to him or he died, a member of his family would be given a party ticket.

There is no independent confirmation of this allegation.

AAP Expels MLA

The Aam Aadmi Party has taken strong action against Maur MLA Sukhveer Maiserkhana, expelling him from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

The party accused the MLA of spreading false rumours against AAP and attempting to damage its image.

'Will Continue To Raise My Voice'

Maiserkhana also said he feared that speaking openly against the government and party leadership could invite police action or a case against him.

However, he said he would not back down from raising issues concerning his constituency and the public, even if he had to face legal action or go to jail.

Opposition Targets Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Reacting to the Maur MLA's video, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia targeted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Manish Sisodia over the government's claims on education reforms.

Majithia said the Maur MLA himself had exposed what he described as the "hollowness" of the government's education improvement claims.

He also attacked the government's "Siksha Kranti" narrative, arguing that the teacher shortage allegations raised by the AAP MLA were at odds with the government's claims of an education transformation.

With inputs from Manish Chouhan