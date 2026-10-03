Analysis | Punjab Congress' New Captain. Can Pargat Singh Change The Game?

Congress has launched its battle in Punjab with a new captain. But the big question is: can Pargat Singh score the winning goal, or will the party end up conceding one?

The choice of Pargat Singh brings with it a sporting history that almost reads like a political metaphor.

Recall the 1985 Champions Trophy in hockey. India were trailing 1-5 against Germany in Perth when centre-forward Pargat Singh took the ball from his own 'D', dribbled all the way into the German 'D' and scored. India went on to net four goals in just six minutes and win the match, with Pargat emerging as the hero.

He repeated the feat in Karachi, scoring against the Netherlands-another remarkable performance for a centre-forward. Pargat went on to represent India at the 1992 and 1996 Olympics, serving as captain.

His second innings was in politics. Pargat Singh joined the Akali Dal, was later expelled, and subsequently moved to the Congress. He is currently the MLA from Jalandhar Cantt.

So, Why Pargat Singh?

The answer could lie in what he 'does not' represent -- any particular faction within the Punjab Congress.

Read | From Badals To Captain: How Pargat Singh's Dissent May Have Scored It For Him

The party has several camps. Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has his own group, while former Punjab Congress president Raja Warring, who headed the state unit for four years, had his own organisational network. Pargat Singh, however, has largely remained outside these factional alignments.

That could be significant at a time when the Congress is attempting to bring its various groups together.

Pargat Singh has been a captain before. He has led a national team and dealt with players from different backgrounds and competing personalities. The expectation within the party is that he can use that experience to manage competing interests and take different sections of the organisation along.

His appointment also came against the backdrop of speculation that the Congress could opt for a Hindu face after Raja Warring offered his resignation. Vijay Inder Singla's name was discussed, although Singla himself ruled out the possibility.

Pargat Singh's nomination therefore came as a surprise to many. NDTV, however, had already indicated that his name was being considered.

There are several factors that work in Pargat Singh's favour. His relative distance from the major factional camps is one. His record as a former captain of the Indian hockey team gives him recognition and a certain standing in Punjab. There are also no corruption charges against him.

Once A Captain, Always A Captain

At least that appears to be the thinking behind the Congress' choice.

There is, however, another political interpretation. Some observers in Punjab see Pargat Singh's elevation as a boost for Channi because Pargat represents Jalandhar Cantt while Channi is the MP from Jalandhar.

But that may be too simplistic a reading of the appointment.

Pargat Singh is likely to have his own political calculations, vision and strategy as he takes charge of the state unit. His elevation does not necessarily make him an extension of any one faction.

And the story does not end with the appointment of a new state captain.

Since taking charge of Punjab affairs, Sachin Pilot has overseen a significant organisational overhaul. The decision came after consultations across the party organisation, from the Punjab Congress Panchayat wing to the Youth Congress.

The Congress is now putting Rahul Gandhi and Sachin Pilot at the centre of its Punjab campaign. Rahul Gandhi is expected to begin his Punjab tour from Amritsar soon, with Priyanka Gandhi also set to participate.

For a party looking to regroup and rebuild its organisation, the choice of a former hockey captain at the helm adds an intriguing dimension to the contest.

The question now is whether Pargat Singh can reproduce on the political field what he once did on the hockey turf-turn a difficult contest around when the odds appear stacked against his team.