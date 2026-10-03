From Badals To Captain: How Pargat Singh's Dissent May Have Scored It For Him

Hockey legend Pargat Singh's elevation as Punjab Congress president brings into focus a defining feature of his political journey - his willingness to challenge powerful leaders, including those within his own party.

His political trajectory has been marked by repeated confrontations with the leadership of the parties he represented. From questioning the Badal family while he was in the Shiromani Akali Dal to taking on Captain Amarinder Singh after joining the Congress, Pargat Singh's outspoken approach has often put him on the wrong side of the establishment. That very trait could now have emerged as one of his biggest strengths of the Olympian within the Congress.

2016: Took On Sukhbir Badal From Within SAD

Pargat Singh's most prominent confrontation with the Akali leadership came in 2016. After being suspended by the Shiromani Akali Dal in July 2016, he wrote a strongly worded letter to then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on August 5-6, 2016, directly attacking the functioning of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Singh questioned the party's direction, alleged that the Akali Dal's core ideology was being sidelined and said that raising the voice of the people should not be treated as anti-party activity. He also referred to corruption in the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation and raised concerns about the functioning of the government.

His differences with the Badals had also sharpened over the proposed solid-waste treatment plant near Jalandhar. He eventually resigned from the SAD on September 12, 2016, before joining the Congress.

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This phase established Pargat Singh as a politician willing to confront his own leadership rather than simply follow the party line.

2020: Letter To Captain Amarinder Singh

The same political trait followed him into the Congress.

In February 2020, Pargat Singh wrote to then Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh questioning the functioning of the Congress government. In the letter, he raised concerns over the alleged collapse of corruption cases, the drug menace, revenue leakages, sand and liquor operations and the continuing influence of the Badal family's transport business. He also questioned the government's handling of the sacrilege issue, which he described as one of the major reasons behind Congress coming to power in 2017.

The significance of that intervention was that Pargat Singh was now questioning his own government.

His disagreements with Captain Amarinder subsequently became more pronounced, particularly over the sacrilege cases and governance issues. Rather than abandoning his confrontational style after changing parties, Pargat Singh carried it into the Congress.

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From Badal To Captain To Bhagwant Mann

Pargat Singh's political positioning has since evolved from an internal critic of the Congress government to one of the more vocal Congress voices against the AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann.

In the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, he has repeatedly attacked the Mann government on issues including sacrilege cases, governance, corruption, drugs and financial management. In July 2025, he accused the AAP government of using political distractions instead of addressing Punjab's core problems.

He has also repeatedly raised the Dera Sacha Sauda and sacrilege cases in the Assembly. In December 2022, he said he met Bhagwant Mann over the prosecution-sanction issue involving Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and subsequently raised the matter three times in the Assembly.

In 2026, his criticism of the Mann government continued inside the House, including attacks over the government's budget, corruption and unfulfilled promises.

Why His Outspoken Style May Have Led To Promotion

For the Congress high command, Pargat Singh's political journey offers something different from simply being another organisational appointment.

He has already demonstrated that he can take on powerful political opponents - and that experience comes from both sides of the political divide. That record may have strengthened his case during the leadership selection process.

His earlier association with the SAD-BJP government also gives him first-hand political experience of the alliance and its functioning. That could be relevant for Congress as it prepares for a 2027 contest in which the BJP and SAD's future electoral understanding remains an important political factor. Current reporting also notes the possible BJP-SAD alliance and the presence of Amritpal Singh's Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) in the 2027 electoral field.

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh

The Amritpal Factor

There is also a larger Punjab-specific political calculation.

Pargat Singh has consistently remained vocal on sacrilege and Dera Sacha Sauda-related issues - subjects that have strong political resonance in Punjab. Even as a Congress MLA, he accused the Badals of having political links with the Dera and repeatedly questioned the handling of the sacrilege cases.

More recently, he has continued to attack the AAP government over the alleged delay in action in the sacrilege cases involving the Dera chief.

With Amritpal Singh's Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) preparing for the 2027 Assembly elections, this background could make Pargat a potentially significant Congress voice on issues occupying the Panthic and Sikh political space.

The question for Pargat now is whether the trait that helped distinguish him as an outspoken politician can be converted into an organisational advantage.

As Punjab Congress enters the 2027 election cycle, Pargat Singh will have to use that experience not merely to question governments, but to lead a faction-ridden party, take on AAP, respond to BJP-SAD manoeuvring and address the growing political space occupied by Amritpal Singh's Waris Punjab De.

His political journey, in many ways, has prepared him for precisely that contest.