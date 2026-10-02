Door-To-Door Campaign, Bus Yatra, Mega Rally: Akali Dal Gets Into Poll Mode

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has moved into full-fledged poll mode ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, putting in place one of the most detailed campaign calendars announced so far by a major political party in the state.

While other political parties are still shaping their election strategies and organisational programmes, the SAD has already fixed dates for its door-to-door campaign, manifesto, statewide bus yatra and a mega public rally.

The party has been building its election campaign and organisational network for several months, making an early start to its grassroots mobilisation.

The party had effectively entered early poll mode at the beginning of 2026, with its leadership stepping up organisational mobilisation and statewide political programmes. At the Maghi Mela conference in January, the party chief, Sukhbir Singh Badal, had already started positioning the SAD for the 2027 Assembly elections.

This was followed by a series of "Punjab Bachao" rallies across the state between February and April, with Sukhbir Badal at the centre of the campaign.

The rally programme was followed by continued constituency-level mobilisation and organisational activity. The SAD has sought to maintain grassroots contact well ahead of the elections, focusing on issues including drugs, farming, unemployment, law and order, Punjab's river waters and development.

The latest announcement takes that longer campaign into a more formal election phase. From October 6, Sukhbir Badal will lead a door-to-door campaign beginning from Attari, with simultaneous outreach planned across all 117 Assembly constituencies. The exercise will seek suggestions from voters for the party's election manifesto and is scheduled to continue till October 25.

The manifesto will be released on November 1. The party says its manifesto committee has already consulted its Scheduled Caste and Backward Class wings and will now reach out to farmers, traders, youth and government employees. The exercise is aimed at incorporating public feedback into the party's proposed action plan for Punjab.

The next major leg will begin on November 10, when Sukhbir Badal launches a statewide bus yatra from Talwandi Sabo. The programme will be a mass-contact exercise, with the SAD president scheduled to cover two to three Assembly constituencies every day.

Alongside Sukhbir Badal's campaign, Harsimrat Kaur Badal will launch the second phase of the SAD's women-led anti-drug campaign from Sri Muktsar Sahib on October 5. Under the slogan "Maawan-Dheeyan di Lalkaar, Band Karo Nasha da Vyapar", the campaign will seek to reach households across Punjab and keep the drug issue at the centre of the party's grassroots outreach.

The SAD has also planned a major public rally on December 8 at historic Killi Chahlan village in Moga to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

The significance of the latest schedule is that the SAD is moving from broad political mobilisation to a clearly structured election campaign much earlier than the formal poll season. With dates already fixed for constituency-level voter contact, the manifesto release and a statewide bus yatra, the Akali Dal is seeking to establish an early and sustained grassroots presence.

For the SAD, therefore, the 2027 election campaign is no longer a distant political exercise. From the rallies and organisational mobilisation launched earlier this year to the October door-to-door drive and November bus yatra, the party has created a prolonged campaign runway leading up to the Assembly elections.

The latest calendar brings together manifesto preparation, grassroots outreach, the women-led anti-drug campaign and statewide mass contact under one broader election strategy - putting the SAD firmly into poll mode well ahead of the 2027 Punjab elections.