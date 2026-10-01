Amit Shah's Rally Done, BJP Starts Ground Check For Punjab Polls

Amit Shah's Jalandhar rally may have brought the BJP's high-decibel anti-drug campaign to a close, but the party has immediately moved into election mode. A day after the rally, Punjab BJP's top organisational leadership assembled in Panchkula to take stock of the ground response, gather feedback from the statewide campaign and begin shaping its strategy for the 2027 assembly polls.

The meeting at Hotel Red Bishop in Panchkula's Sector 1 is being chaired by BJP national general secretary BL Santosh and attended by senior Punjab BJP leaders and organisational functionaries. The focus is on the party's organisational preparedness, strengthening the cadre network and working out the next phase of its electoral strategy.

Read: Drug-Free Punjab By 2029-End: Amit Shah's Big Promise Ahead Of Polls

The timing makes the meeting particularly significant. The BJP's Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra travelled across all 117 assembly constituencies, putting the drug issue at the centre of its outreach and giving the party an opportunity to interact with workers and voters on the ground.

Shah's Jalandhar rally then turned that campaign into a major political pitch against the AAP government.

The Panchkula brainstorming is expected to examine constituency-level feedback, local issues, organisational gaps and the response to the party's anti-drug narrative. The exercise also comes at a point when the BJP is looking to expand its footprint beyond the pockets where its traditional organisational presence has been stronger.

In effect, the BJP is moving from yatra to feedback, and from feedback to poll strategy.

The immediate focus is no longer just on taking the campaign to the people, but on deciding how the political momentum generated by the statewide mobilisation is to be carried into the larger 2027 electoral battle.

