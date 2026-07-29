Congress Leader Stabbed To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

A 36-year-old local Congress functionary was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of persons in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near a petrol pump in Shanti Vihar Colony in Transport Nagar, within the Civil Lines police station area, they said, adding that the motive behind the killing was not yet clear.

Amit Kol, who was the Rewa district president of the Congress's Scheduled Tribes Morcha, was chatting with some friends when he was suddenly attacked by some people who arrived there in two or three vehicles. The attackers surrounded him and stabbed him multiple times, leaving him seriously injured, following which he collapsed, an official said.

The attackers then fled the scene. Kol was rushed to the hospital, but could not be saved, the official said.

Rewa district Superintendent of Police Gurukaran Singh said they were examining CCTV footage of the area to identify the attackers. Two motorcycles have also been recovered from the scene. The motive behind the murder is being investigated, he added.

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