Big Congress Protest Today, Large Gatherings Banned In Parts Of Delhi: 10 Facts

Congress Working Committee (CWC) members and senior leaders will take part in "PM House gherao" while Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will hold a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament, the party said in a statement.

The administration has imposed prohibitory orders banning large gatherings in parts of Delhi ahead of the Congress march.

The Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory saying the traffic movement will be affected in parts of Lutyens' Delhi.

Delhi police say special arrangements have been made and diversions will be suggested as per expected spots of congestion on major roads.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will address a press conference at 9.30 am.

Ahead of the march, Congress leaders have gathered at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Top Congress leaders held a meeting on Tuesday to deliberate on the party's strategy for today's nationwide protest.

Congress has been continuously raising questions against the price rise and the hike in the Goods and Service Tax (GST). Congress MPs have been staging protests both inside and outside Parliament on these issues.

The protests come at a time when the Enforcement Directorate is questioning Congress president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi over a case linked to the National Herald newspaper.