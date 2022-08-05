Watch: With Song, Poetry And Rahul Gandhi Video, Congress Amplifies Price-Rise Protest

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi outside Parliament during the protest today.

A popular patriotic song and some poetry were part of the Congress's social media push today as it held a protest against price-rise on the streets of Delhi and other places.

It all came together in a Twitter video after top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, were detained by the police for protesting despite denial of permission.

Hindi song "Ae Watan... Humko Teri Kasam" plays in the background, and the video shows Rahul Gandhi with other leaders in a bus, being taken away after detention. In the 23-second video, the bus passes by India Gate.

There's also some Hindi poetry tweeted with it, roughly translating to: "We come bearing the pain of the poor. Come to your senses, dictatorial rulers." It speaks of a "revolution for the motherland", referencing "inquilab" and "Vande Mataram". There's apparently some cinematic visual effect added too.

"Ae Watan", the song, is from the 1965 movie 'Shaheed' in which Manoj Kumar played Bhagat Singh. Sung by Mohammed Rafi, the song was written by Prem Dhawan.

The party later tweeted photos of the leaders in detention, saying, "This war isn't over."

The Congress has been alleging the "people's issues" are being ignored. The government, however, has said the situation isn't particularly bad.

Latest available government data says India's annual retail inflation climbed to 7.01% in June, from 6.26% a year earlier. This was above the central bank's tolerance band of 2-6% for the sixth month in a row.

Protests are also being held over levy of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential items that were earlier out of its ambit.