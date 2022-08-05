Watch: Priyanka Gandhi Dragged Into Police Van As Congress Leaders Detained During Price-Rise Protest In Delhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Congress protest in New Delhi.

Police detained Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders from outside the party headquarters in Delhi today when they were protesting against unemployment and price-rise.

Dressed in black like other party leaders as a mark of protest, she earlier climbed over barricades to reach the spot where she held a brief sit-in before being taken away by cops.

Her brother, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, too was detained a little while before she was.

Before starting a planned march to Rashtrapati Bhavan and a "gherao" of the Prime Minister's house, Congress MPs led led by party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi wore black clothes to Parliament. Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned as Congress members created an uproar over the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the government.

A statement from the party said its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members would hold a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" march from Parliament. Congress Working Committee (CWC) members and other senior leaders planned to take part in "PM House gherao".

But the police barricaded key areas to disallow the plan on security grounds. The administration had imposed prohibitory orders banning large gatherings in parts of Delhi ahead of the Congress march. Citing these restrictions, police had denied permission for the protest.