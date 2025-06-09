Manipur Highway Blockade Triggers Price Hike, Shortages

Prolonged highway blockades and disrupted transport routes have led to spiraling prices and critical shortages in Manipur, particularly in Churachandpur and the capital, Imphal, as residents continue to struggle with the aftermath of ethnic clashes that erupted on May 3, 2023.

Churachandpur, predominantly inhabited by the Kuki-Zo community, remains economically crippled due to limited access to National Highways 02 and 37, which serve as the vital supply corridors connecting Manipur to Assam and Nagaland.

"The price of all commodities has increased because they come through Mizoram. It's not like before; everything has become more expensive," said Mang, a local customer.

With direct routes from Imphal to Churachandpur largely inaccessible, goods-laden trucks are being rerouted through Mizoram, resulting in significant delays and inflated transportation costs. This, in turn, has worsened inflation and created shortages of life-saving medicines and essential supplies.

"Because of the present ethnic violence, they could not get drug supplies for chronic and serious diseases, and as a result, the public and patients are facing lots of problems," said Max Muan, former Secretary of the Pharmacy Owners Association, Churachandpur.

Letminlal, Secretary of the Lamka Consumers Club, explained, "This price hike is not artificially engineered by shopkeepers and traders. It is due to extra transportation costs. Some supplies come via Imphal, but under tight security. Most traders are afraid to use that route."

The situation is no better in Imphal. The capital is facing rising inflation and a scarcity of goods due to the continued disruption of truck movement along key highways.

"We're going through a lot of hardship. There was already inflation here, and now the recent flood has pushed prices of everything, even food, further up," said Wangkheirakpam Saratchandra Singh, a flood-affected resident of Nongmeibung.

"With the National Highway closed, prices have gone up and losses keep piling up," added vendor H. Binodini Devi.

Locals across Manipur are calling for peace and reconciliation, hoping that unity among ethnic communities will restore normalcy and alleviate their suffering.

