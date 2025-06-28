Meitei Civil Groups From Manipur To Hold Talks With Centre In Delhi On Monday

A delegation of civil society organisations of the Meitei community in Manipur will hold talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi on June 30 over the current situation in the ethnic strife-torn state, officials said on Saturday.

A team of All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO), Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) will hold a discussion with officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs in the national capital on Monday, they said.

Addressing a press conference, COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba said, "A delegation of AMUCO, COCOMI and FOCS will meet officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs on June 30. We will apprise them of the concerns and frustrations of the people."

AMUCO senior member S Bhubon said the main priority is to ensure that the territorial boundary of Manipur is not affected.

"We would highlight the short and long-term measures that need to be taken up to stop threats faced by farmers in the peripheral areas of the Imphal valley."

Opening of highways to all is another serious issue, and the plight of internally displaced people and their resettlement will also be discussed, he added.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands left homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki tribes since May 2023.

The Centre on February 13 imposed President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.