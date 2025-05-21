Japan's Farm Minister Quits Over Insensitive Comment On Rice Prices

Japan's farm minister resigned Wednesday after a gaffe about rice drew public fury in a country experiencing soaring prices of the cherished staple.

Taku Eto told a gathering over the weekend that he had "never bought rice myself because my supporters donate so much to me that I can practically sell it".

This hit a nerve in Japan where shortages have sent the price of rice soaring. Last month prices were almost twice the level of April 2024.

Factors include poor harvests due to hot weather in 2023 and panic-buying prompted by a "megaquake" warning last year, as well as a tourism boom.

The government has been forced to release some of its emergency reserves of rice in an attempt to bring down prices -- so far with little success.

Eto's comments were criticised as "extremely inappropriate, out of touch and intolerable" by Junya Ogawa, secretary-general of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, whose poor poll ratings are due in part to high food prices, chastised the minister, calling the remarks "extremely unfortunate".

"The agriculture minister's job now is to provide solutions to the soaring rice prices. I expect him to offer solutions," Ishiba told journalists on Tuesday.

Opposition parties reportedly threatened to file a no-confidence motion against Ishiba's minority government, which faces tough upper house elections in July.

On Monday, Eto had sought to walk the comments back, saying that he had exaggerated and been corrected by his wife.

"She told me that she does go buy rice when our stockpile of donated rice runs out," Eto said, adding "it's not like our family is living entirely off of rice gifted to us".

Very tough words

But early Wednesday Eto threw in the towel, telling reporters that he had tendered his resignation after "very tough words" from the prime minister.

Ishiba later told an upper house session that he "approved his resignation from the viewpoint that agriculture policy cannot stop functioning."

"I apologise to Japanese people" as "it is my responsibility that I appointed him," said Ishiba.

"That rice prices are remaining high is not a one-time phenomenon but is a structural one, I think. We have to have thorough discussions on this and they (rice prices) have to fall, of course," he said.

As the successor to Eto, Ishiba named Shinjiro Koizumi, a media-savvy former environment minister and son of popular former premier Junichiro Koizumi.

Ishiba said he expected Koizumi, 44, to demonstrate "strong leadership amid soaring rice prices".

Voter Kyoko Sato, 68, who works at a restaurant in Tokyo, said she had been "shocked and disappointed" by Eto's comments.

"I only have just one portion of rice for a Sunday meal for me at home. I have to buy rice but the rice price is double what it was before," she told AFP.

"I'm surviving by having meals for workers at the restaurant on weekdays," she added.

"I'm a pensioner but I can't make ends meet only with my pension, so I have to work."

