Congress Protest Live Updates: Legal Action If Prohibitory Orders Violated, Says Delhi Police

The administration has imposed prohibitory orders banning large gatherings in parts of Delhi.

The Congress today will hold a protest against rising prices, unemployment and GST rate hike. In Delhi, the party leaders will march to the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Congress leaders have gathered at the party headquarters in Delhi ahead of the nationwide protest.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) members and senior leaders will take part in "PM House gherao" while Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will hold a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament.

The administration has imposed prohibitory orders banning large gatherings in parts of Delhi ahead of the Congress march.

Here are the LIVE Updates on the Congress Protest:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Aug 05, 2022 09:14 (IST) Watch Live | Top headlines at 9 am https://t.co/IZ8xqoPUCc - NDTV (@ndtv) August 5, 2022