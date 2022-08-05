Congress Protest Today Sends Anti-Ram Temple Message, Says Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of appeasement politics, linking it to the party's massive protest in black against price rise and unemployment.

The Congress, Amit Shah said, should follow the rule of law. "They are protesting every day. I am not following why they are protesting today," he said.

"The Congress chose this day for protest and wore black clothes because they want to give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics. Because on this day itself Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation of Ram Janambhoomi," he added.