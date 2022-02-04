Congress Promises Repeal Of Controversial Law AFSPA In Manipur Polls

Congress has promised a host of measures for the people of Manipur in its manifesto (Representational)

Repeal of controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, protection of linguistic and religious minorities are among the 30 promises made by Manipur Congress in the party manifesto released today for the state elections in Manipur over two phases on February 27 and March 3.

After the killing of civilians in the Mon district of Nagaland during an alleged "botched up operation" by the Army Para Commandos to target terrorists, a section of people stood against the contentious AFSPA and demanded the complete repeal of the act from Nagaland and Manipur.

The Manipur government has extended the "disturbed area" status of the state for a period of one year with retrospective effect from December 1, 2021. But Imphal Municipal Area is not part of it.

Municipal cultural diversity policy, free critical medical treatment for children, creation of Manipur regiment and creation of Manipur trade centre, compensation for wrongly detained media persons, three years' upper age limits relaxation to unemployed youths due to pandemic make up the other promises on the manifesto.