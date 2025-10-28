"Will Stop Waqf Law": Big Takeaways From Mahagathbandhan's Bihar Manifesto

The Bihar polls are nearly 10 days away. Mahagathbandhan, or the Opposition alliance, was the first to release its manifesto on Tuesday for the polls set for November 6 and 11. The votes will be counted on November 14.

The BJP and Nitish Kumar's JDU, who are coalition partners, are yet to release their manifestos.

Tejashwi Yadav, the opposition's chief ministerial pick, has promised skill-based employment and government jobs to one member of every family in the state.

Here are the big takeaways from the manifesto:

1. The Waqf (Amendment) Act, which was passed by Parliament in April, will not be allowed in Bihar, says the manifesto. Tejashwi had earlier said that it would be "thrown into the dustbin" if his party is voted to power.

2. Within 20 days of forming the government, an act will be passed to provide government jobs to one member of every family in the state.

3. All Jeevika CM (Community Mobilisers) sisters will be made permanent and accorded government employee status. Their salary will be fixed at Rs 30,000 per month.

4. All contract workers and outsourced employees will be made permanent.

5. Skill-based employment will be created in IT parks, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), duty-based industries, agro-based industries, healthcare, agriculture, food processing, renewable energy, logistics, manufacturing, and tourism.

6. A coherent policy will be developed for the financial and skills development of small and medium-sized enterprises. An educational city, industry clusters, and five new expressways will be built on 2,000 acres in the state.

7. The Old Pension Scheme (OPS Scheme) will be implemented.

8. Under the Mai-Behin Maan Yojana, women will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month starting in December.

9. Under the Social Security Pension, widows and the elderly will receive a monthly pension of Rs 15,002, with an increase of Rs 2,200 annually. Persons with disabilities will receive a monthly pension of Rs 3,000. Every family will receive 200 units of free electricity.

10. Regulatory legislation will be enacted to prevent harassment of women during installment collection by microfinance companies and to control arbitrary interest rates.